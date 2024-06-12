Italy vs. Albania: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Defending European champions Italy are set to open their tournament against Albania as Group B play continues on Saturday.

Italy looks to find success at a major international tournament after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Azzurri are managed by Luciano Spalletti, who led his Napoli squad to a Serie A title in 2023. He looks to lead Italy to repeat as European Champions, something that has only been done once in the 64-year history of the tournament.

Italy beat Bosnia 1-0 in their final pre-tournament matchup.

Albania has made only one other appearance at the UEFA European Championships, failing to make it out of the group stage in 2016. The country qualified for the tournament in style, topping a group that included the Czech Republic and Poland.

When: Saturday, June 13

