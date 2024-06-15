Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer each scored to give Switzerland a 2-0 lead over Hungary as they head into halftime in their Group A clash at UEFA Euro 2024.

Duah’s opening goal in the 14th minute was initially called offside as he got behind the Hungarian defence for the marker, but the call was reversed upon review. It’s the 27-year-old’s first goal international goal for Switzerland.

Aebischer added to the lead just before halftime, scoring in the 45th minute to put an exclamation point on a dominant half for Switzerland.

The Swiss are looking to improve on their quarter-final finish in 2021.

