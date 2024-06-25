Austria pulled out a thrilling 3-2 win over the Netherlands in Berlin to finish atop Group D at UEFA Euro 2024.

Borussia Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer grabbed the winner in the 80th minute.

Austria led after just six minutes and deservedly so. Pressing from almost the opening whistle, an Alexander Prass cross for Marko Arnautovic was turned into the Oranje net and past Bart Verbruggen by Donyell Malen, who was handed start by Ronald Koeman in place of Xavi Simons. The goal was the seventh own goal scored at the tournament.

Austria headed into the break with the lead after controlling the play for the rest of the half.

But it was the Oranje who started most brightly to open the second half. In the 47th, Simons, who came on for Joel Veerman near the half-hour mark, set up Cody Gakpo to curl a lovely shot past Patrick Pentz to make it 1-1 in the 47th.

The lead wouldn't last long, though, with the shortest man on the pitch making his mark in the 59th. Florian Grillitsch ran to the touchline before sending a fine cross into the area for Romano Schmid. The diminutive Werden Bremen midfielder launched forward with a header for his first international goal in the 59th.

Chasing a goal, Ronald Koeman threw on Wout Weghorst in the 72nd and the big man helped to deliver. Weghorst leaped to head down for Memphis Depay in the area. The former Atletico man turned and fired to make it 2-2 in the 75th after a VAR check found that there was no handball in the lead-up.

But Austria wouldn't be denied. Only five minutes later, Christoph Baumgartner found Sabitzer streaking down the right. Played onside by Virgil van Dijk, the former Manchester United midfielder unleashed a shot to beat Verbruggen from a sharp angle.

The win put Austria on six points, one more than France who finished on five after a 1-1 draw with Poland.

Austria will now meet the Group F runners-up on Tuesday. France will take on the runners-up in Group E on Monday.

The Netherlands will learn their fate after the conclusion of tomorrow's group-stage matches.