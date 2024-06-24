Mattia Zaccagni put a dagger into Croatia's hearts in second-half stoppage, earning Italy a 1-1 draw and eliminating Croatia from UEFA Euro 2024.

Talisman Luka Modric's 55th-minute marker appeared to be the difference until the Lazio man scored his first international goal with the final kick of the match.

On three points, Italy simply needed not to lose to ensure passage into the knockouts. Still chasing their first victory, Croatia needed all three points to advance.

The first half was a cagey affair with chances coming at a premium. Croatia dominated possession, but had little to show for it. Gianluigi Donnarumma was called into action in only the fourth minute when he punched a way a fine shot from distance from Luka Sucic. The save might have been more difficult than it needed to be as replays showed that Donnarumma either found the shot late or misjudged it before recalibrating.

The Azzurri's best chance came in the 27th minute when two Inter teammates came together to force Dominik Livakovic into a 10-bell save. Just inside the area, Nicolo Barella found an unmarked Alessando Bastoni at the far post. His service was perfect and Bastoni's header was powerful, but Livakovic reacted acrobatically to palm it away.

Despite the possession numbers, Croatia's performance in the first half wasn't fueled by the desperation one would expect from a team with their backs to the wall.

Scoreless at the half, Luciano Spalletti made a change to start the second 45 with the Nerazzurri's Davide Frattesi coming on for Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Frattesi would make his mark on the match minutes later, but not in the way Spalletti would have hoped.

After a VAR check, Croatia was awarded a penalty when Frattesi was adjudged to have knocked down a cross with his hand. Modric stepped up to the spot. Sent to his left with the effort, like he was at Euro 2020, Donnarumma was up to the task, making a fine diving save. But the danger was far from over.

The ball stayed in play after the save and Donnarumma was forced into another fine save by Ante Budimir. Somehow, it was the diminutive Modric who was the fastest to the rebound and the Real Madrid legend poked home to the roof of the goal to make it 1-0 and send the Croatian fans into a frenzy.

With the goal, the 38-year-old Modric became the oldest player to ever score at a Euro. He was subbed off in the 80th to a thunderous standing ovation.

After Croatia went up, it was Italy's turn to play with desperation.

Coming at the Croatian end in waves, Italy just couldn't get the final ball right with Croatia flooding the box with tenacious defending.

In the 87th, Italy thought they had an equalizer. Federico Chiesa, who was a menace since coming on as a second-half substitute, sent a fine cross to the front of goal. All it needed was for Gianluca Scamacca to get a touch on it, but it was just inches too far for the Atalanta man to reach.

Then in the dying seconds of stoppage, Riccardo Calafiori found Zaccagni to hammer home and stun Croatia and earn Italy passage into the knockouts and condemn Croatia to an early exit.

With a 1-0 win over Albania, Spain tops Group B on nine points and will take on a third-place side on Sunday.

Italy's victory sets up a date with Switzerland on Saturday.