Merih Demiral's goal just 58 seconds into the match has Turkiye up 1-0 on Austria at halftime from Leipzig in the final Round of 16 match at UEFA Euro 2014.

The winner of the match will take on the Netherlands, 3-0 victors over Romania earlier on Tuesday, on Saturday.

Turkiye entered the match without its captain.

Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu was unavailable due to booking accumulation. Galatasaray's Kaan Ayhan was drafted into the starting XI in his stead by manager Vincenzo Montella.

Turkiye couldn't have gotten off to a better start. From a corner, Stephen Posch and Christoph Baumgartner couldn't clear with Al-Ahli defender Demiral on the doorstep to rifle home in the opening minute.

The goal was the second-fastest at Euro 2024 and the fastest-ever in a Euro knockout tie.

Austria was almost level only seconds later. Also from a corner, the ball came to Baumgartner at the far post and somehow he couldn't put it over the line. It was almost easier to score than it was to miss.

The rest of the half saw free-flowing, sometimes frantic football with both sides having the opportunity to run at goal with little when it came to high-percentage chances with everything still left to play for in the second half.

Turkiye has only reached the quarters on two other occasions.

Saturday's other quarter-finals match will feature England taking on Switzerland.