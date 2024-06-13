Romania vs. Ukraine: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Romania and Ukraine open Group E action on Monday at UEFA Euro 2024.

Watch Romania vs. Ukraine LIVE at 9:00 a.m. ET/ 6:00 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell did not pick Romania, who enter ranked 46th in the FIFA World Rankings, to make it out of Group E.

Romania has qualified for five tournaments, and advanced out of the group stage just once - in 2000, when they were eliminated by Italy in the quarter-finals.

In 16 tournament matches, Romania has tallied only one regulation victory. Young defender Radu Dragusin, 22, figures to be a key piece if they're going to surprise anyone in the group stage.

Ukraine looks to continue building off recent success, having made their best finish in 2021's tournament with a quarter-final elimination.

Caldwell predicts Ukraine will take the second spot out of Group E behind top-flight Belgium, but he predicts another quarter-final loss in a game against Austria.

Andriy Yarmolenko, the nation's second-leading all-time scorer and capper, has a good chance to become the nation's top scorer if Ukraine is to have success in this tournament.

They won their final tune-up 4-0 against Moldova on June 11.

Odds for Romania vs. Ukraine

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Romania: +300

Draw: +229

Ukraine: -105