The Round of 16 matches at UEFA Euro 2024 are starting to come together with just two games left to be played on Wednesday afternoon.

After finishing second in their group with a draw against Ukraine on Wednesday, Belgium will take on tournament favourites France in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Reigning tournament champions Italy will face Switzerland in the first Round of 16 matchup on Saturday (Noon ET/9am PT), with hosts Germany facing Denmark later in the day (3pm ET/Noon PT).

Watch every match of UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

England is still waiting to learn their opponent on Sunday, along with Spain. Portugal has already secured top spot in Group F and will play Monday. After finishing atop Group E, Romania will play Tuesday ahead of Group D winner Austria.

Among the third-place clubs waiting to be placed are the Netherlands, who could face Romania or meet England in an early heavyweight clash. Slovakia and Slovenia have also punched their tickets as third-place finishers.

Hungary continues to wait to find out if their three points with a negative three goal differential will be enough to put them through. Wins by Turkiye and Portugal on Thursday would advance Hungary, while Czechia or Georgia wins would knock them out.