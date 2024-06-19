Scotland and Switzerland traded first-half goals in an entertaining first half from Scotland as the two sides are tied 1-1 at the break in UEFA Euro 2024 action from Koln.

Fabian Schar turned a Scott McTominay shot into his own net before a golazo from Xherdan Shaqiri evened matters.

With Germany's 2-0 victory over Hungary earlier on Wednesday, Switzerland will advance to the knockouts with a victory.

After a terrible start against Germany that ended in a 5-1 loss, Scotland was looking to start strong and went ahead in the 13th. Captain Andy Robertson darted forward before finding Callum McGregor. Composing himself, McGregor set up McTominay. The Manchester United midfielder's shot was deflected by Fabian Schar and past a stationary Yann Sommer.

The lead would last for 13 minutes and slack play from Scotland led to the goal. Anthony Ralston's back pass to nobody was pounced on by Shaqiri and the Chicago Fire man let loose a beautiful one-touch, left-footed volley that Angus Gunn had no chance to stop in the 26th. The goal was the 32-year-old Shaqiri's fifth at a Euro.

Minutes later, Switzerland thought they were ahead. After Gunn made a tremendous save to deny Dan Ndoye, the Bologna forward slipped in behind the Scotland backline on a set piece to beat Gunn. The assistant's flag had gone up and a VAR check confirmed that Ndoye was offside on the play.

In the 41st, Che Adams had Scotland's best chance of the later stages of the half, but Sommer moved to the far post to deny the Southampton man from close range.