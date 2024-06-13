Slovenia vs. Denmark: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Slovenia and Denmark kick off Group C action on Sunday at UEFA Euro 2024.

Watch Slovenia vs. Denmark LIVE at Noon ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT on TSN4/5, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Slovenia still seek their first match victory at the UEFA European Championships. In their only other tournament qualification, in 2000, they lost one match and drew two others.

Benjamin Sesko looks to lead Slovenia to that first victory in a comparatively weak group that features only two teams in the top 30 in the FIFA World Rankings.

The 21-year-old 6-foot-4 striker that currently stars for RB Leipzig can announce his presence to the soccer world with a strong performance.

In three recent international friendlies, Slovenia beat Portugal 2-0 in March, Armenia 2-1 earlier in June and tied Bulgaria 1-1 on June 8.

Denmark enters the tournament as the 21st-ranked team in FIFA World Rankings, and join England as TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell's picks to make it out of Group C.

The Danes look to build upon a fourth-place finish at the 2021 tournament, and claim a second gold medal after winning the tournament in 1992.

Rasmus Hojland is expected to play a leading role, as he scored seven goals in qualifying - fifth most among all players involved.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Slovenia vs. Denmark

You can watch Slovenia vs. Denmark, along with every game at UEFA Euro 2024, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Sunday, June 16

Pregame Start Time: 11:45 a.m. ET/ 8:45 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: Noon ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.

Odds for Slovenia vs. Denmark

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Slovenia: +420

Draw: +250

Denmark: -135