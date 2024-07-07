DONAUESCHINGEN, Germany (AP) — Spain midfielder Pedri has forgiven Toni Kroos for ending his European Championship.

Pedri was ruled out of the rest of Euro 2024 on Saturday with a left knee injury that he sustained in a hefty challenge from Kroos in the opening stages of Spain’s quarterfinal victory over Germany the previous day.

Kroos publicly apologised to the youngster at the end of an Instagram post and Pedri thanked the 34-year-old, who was playing what turned out to be his final match.

“Thank you Toni Kroos for your message,” the 21-year-old Pedri wrote in a post on social media. “This is soccer and these things happen. Your career and your record remain forever.”

Pedri had to come off in the eighth minute of Friday’s match and Spain went on to beat Germany 2-1 thanks to Mikel Merino’s game-winning goal in the last minute of extra time — set up by Pedri’s replacement Dani Olmo, who had netted the opener.

Pedri will stay with the Spain squad for the rest of the tournament: Tuesday’s semifinal against France and the final five days later — against either England or the Netherlands — should Spain get there.

“I came to Germany for Euro 2024 and I will continue here, until the end. Because, do not doubt it, the dream continues,” Pedri wrote.

“This week it’s time to encourage and contribute in another way to this great family that is Spain. Their support and that of all of you is incredible. The hardest moment has passed and the road back has already started, to soon be at full strength with Barcelona.”

