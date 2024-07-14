It's more silverware for Rodri's trophy case.

The Spain midfielder was named Player of the Tournament at UEFA Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old Manchester City star was the anchor in La Roja's midfield as it went 7-0 to win a fourth European title. Rodri did not play a full 90 minutes in the final, though, coming off at halftime of the 2-1 victory over England.

A native of Madrid, Rodri has spent the past five seasons at the Etihad where he was won four Premier League titles, two League Cups, an FA Cup and the 2023 Champions League title.

Teammate Lamine Yamal was named the Young Player of the Tournament. The 17-year-old Barcelona winger became the youngest player to claim a major honour and led the tournament with four assists, including one on Nico Williams Jr.'s goal in the final.