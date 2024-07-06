Turkiye leads Netherlands at halftime in UEFA Euro quarter-final

Samet Akaydin opened the scoring in the 35th minute to give Turkiye a 1-0 lead over Netherlands after the first half of their quarter-final match at UEFA Euro 2024 in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday.

The teams are vying for a spot in the semifinals on Wednesday and would face England who defeated Switzerland on penalties earlier on Saturday.

Arda Guler picked up an assist on Akaydin's marker.

Turkiye had the lone shot on target in the first half.

The tournament final will take place on July 14.

