A year after turning down Tottenham Hotspur, could Arne Slot be on his way to England after all?

According to multiple reports, the Feyenoord manager has emerged as a candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

While no deal has been completed, the BBC's Mandeep Sanghera reports that Slot is a strong candidate for the Anfield job.

Slot, 45, is in his third season at Feyenoord following three with AZ. He led the club to an Eredivisie title last season and the KNVB Cup this season.

A native of Bergentheim, Netherlands, Slot's current contract runs through 2026.

News of the interest in Slot comes after the Reds' perceived first choice, Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, choosing to remain in Germany.