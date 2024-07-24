The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against Canada Soccer in the wake of the ongoing drone scandal involving the women's Olympic soccer team.

Head coach Beverly Priestman, Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander could all face discipline "due to the potential breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and article 6.1 of the Regulations Olympic Football Tournaments Games of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024 - Final Competition."

The Disciplinary Committee said the matter will be submitted for the consideration of the Disciplinary Committee in the next days.

Mander, an assistant coach, and Lombardi, a Canada Soccer analyst, were sent home on Wednesday after two separate drone incidents, with reports indicating that drones flew over New Zealand's practice sessions both Monday and last Friday.

The Canadian Olympic Committee accepted Priestman's decision to remove herself from the sideline for the opening game against New Zealand, which will take place Thursday. Assistant Andy Spence will serve as Canada's head coach for Thursday's opening game.

Priestman said Wednesday she was unsure whether the IOC or FIFA will put further sanctions on the team, but pushed to keep the focus on the current game ahead.

"Obviously, I've just literally stepped off the training pitch, I volunteered for me to step back before today, but I'm still learning, I'm straight off the pitch and whatever it is, again, I can only go on record and apologize on behalf of this team for this country," Priestman said. "But, this team is ready. Leadership moment for me to demonstrate the values and I also want to make sure this program doesn't let the COC, IOC and things down. [We're] being very cooperative and making sure that wasn't the case and I'd like to thank them for their support and just us being open and transparent offering what they needed to really investigate."

