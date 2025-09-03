FIFA hits Argentina and Albania with 6-figure fines after fan racism at World Cup qualifiers

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has fined six national federations, including defending champion Argentina, for racist abuse by fans at World Cup qualifiers in June.

The six nations charged with “discrimination and racist abuse” were Albania, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, according to the sanctions list published by FIFA from its disciplinary committee. It did not provide details on any of the cases.

The Albanian federation had the largest fine of 161,500 Swiss francs ($200,000) imposed for a slew of charges at a June 7 home game against Serbia, that also included disturbing a national anthem and transmitting "a message that is not appropriate for a sports event.”

Albania and Serbia have historic political tensions that in soccer led to the notorious “drone game” in Belgrade in 2014 at a European Championship qualifying game.

The teams drew 0-0 in Tirana in June and the return game in Belgrade is Oct. 11. FIFA said Albania must also reduce stadium capacity by 20% at a future game. It hosts Latvia next Tuesday in the qualifying group led by England.

Argentina was fined 120,000 Swiss francs ($149,000) by FIFA for a single charge of discrimination or racist abuse at a June 10 game against Colombia in Buenos Aires.

The game ended 1-1 and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a dangerous tackle. FIFA said he must serve a two-game ban and pay a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs ($6,200). Argentina already advanced to defend its title next year at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Six-figure fines show a renewed toughness by FIFA against racism and discrimination since a global call at its annual meeting last year for soccer bodies to take action.

Chile’s soccer federation was fined 115,000 Swiss francs ($143,000) for fan racism a 1-0 home loss against Argentina on June 5. Colombia got a 70,000 Swiss francs ($87,000) fine after hosting Peru on June 6.

Serbia must pay 50,000 Swiss francs ($62,000) for racism and other incidents at a June 10 game against Andorra, and Bosnia-Herzegovina was fined 21,000 Swiss francs ($26,000) for racism and other offenses when hosting San Marino.

In most cases, FIFA also ordered its member federations to have a “prevention plan” for future games.

In a separate case from the Club World Cup in June, FIFA has closed an investigation for lack of evidence against the captain of Mexican team Pachuca, Gustavo Cabral, after Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger claimed he was racially abused by him.

At the time, Cabral denied the racism allegation and said he used an insult common in his native Argentina.

