The leading goal scorer at the 1990 World Cup is in hospital.

Former Italy striker Salvatore "Toto" Schillaci has been hospitalized in his hometown of Palermo with an atrial arrhythmia.

Schillaci, 59, was previously diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022.

The pneumology department at the Civic Hospital of Palermo issued a statement on Tuesday.

"[Schillaci] began pharmacological treatment which resulted in stabilization of the heart rate," the hospital said. "Pharmacological therapies were able to obtain an improvement in respiratory compensation with a reduction in oxygen support."

Capped 16 times by Italy, Schillaci won the Golden Boot at Italia 1990, scoring six goals as the Azzurri finished in third place.

Making his professional debut in 1982, Schillaci played until 1999 with spells at Messina, Juventus and Inter before finishing his career at J. League side Jubilo Iwata.