Jordan Henderson's time in Saudi Arabia appears to be at its end.

The England midfielder and former Liverpool captain is set to join Ajax and depart Al-Ettifaq less than six months after arriving, BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports.

The 33-year-old Henderson made 17 appearances for the team managed by former Anfield teammate Steven Gerrard.

A native of Sunderland, Henderson spent 12 seasons with the Reds following a move from his boyhood Black Cats.

In his time at Anfield, Henderson made 360 Premier League appearances and won two League Cups, an FA Cup, a Premier League title and a Champions League crown.

Internationally, Henderson has been capped 81 times by England and appeared at three Euros and three World Cups.

Ajax currently sits fifth in the Eredivisie table, 23 points behind leaders PSV.