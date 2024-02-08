Jesse Lingard has landed in South Korea.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder has joined K League side FC Seoul on a two-year deal.

Lingard, 31, had been without a club since departing Nottingham Forest last summer.

"I've always wanted a different challenge and to create new memories in my career," Lingard said. "I believe South Korea is the perfect place for that."

A native of Warrington, Lingard is a product of the United academy and made 149 appearances over 11 seasons with the team, scoring 20 goals. In his time at Old Trafford, Lingard won an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League title. He also had spells with West Ham, Leicester, Brighton, Birmingham City and Derby County.

Internationally, Lingard was capped 32 times by England and appeared at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.