France, Belgium clash highlights Round of 16 at UEFA Euro 2024

The Round of 16 is set at UEFA Euro 2024.

After a two-day break, the knockout round in Germany will get underway on Saturday with all 16 sides confirmed following the wrap-up of group-stage play on Wednesday.

In the top half of the bracket, Spain takes on Georgia from Cologne on Sunday. Waiting for them in the quarter-finals will be the winner of Saturday's match between hosts Germany and Denmark in Dortmund.

The rest of the bracket sees two games on Monday with Portugal meeting Slovenia in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf playing host to France versus Belgium. The winners of those two matchups will meet in the final eight.

Play in the bottom side of the bracket starts on Saturday as holders Italy face off with Switzerland in Berlin. The winner in that game will meet the victor of Sunday's match between England and Slovakia from Gelsenkirchen.

The final two matches are set for Tuesday as Romania takes on the Netherlands in Munich, while Austria meets Turkiye in Leipzig. The winners of those two games face off in the quarters.

Quarter-finals action is set to get underway on July 5.