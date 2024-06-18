It was a frustrating 90 minutes for Portugal in their Group F opener in Leipzig, but they wouldn't be denied.

A stoppage-time winner from substitute Francisco Conceicao gave Portugal a 2-1 win over Czechia.

Earlier, a terrific opening strike by Lukas Provod was cancelled out by a Robin Hranac own goal.

Portugal enjoyed a vast majority of possession over the two halves, but struggled to break through a Czechia team that was happy to let them have the ball as long as it meant settling for shots from distance.

Cristiano Ronaldo, playing in a record sixth different Euro, had the first real chance of the match. Taking a cross from Rafael Leao in the ninth, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner got his timing all wrong and his attempted header went off of his shoulder.

In the 24th, Bruno Fernandes took a pop from 35 yards out, but a slight deflection was enough to send it over the ball. Minutes later, his inviting ball across the the face of goal was just too far for Leao who would have scored with even the slightest touch.

Ronaldo had another tremendous chance in the 32nd. Played in with a fine pass from Fernandes, his quick shot was dealt with by Jindrich Stanek. Had he scored, there would have certainly been a check for offside. A third Ronaldo shot was denied almost at the stroke of halftime as he turned and fired from a corner.

After the second half began much like the first with waves of Portugal attacks going for naught, it was the Czechs who opened the scoring against the run of play in the 62nd. Portugal failed to deal with a cross and it fell to Provod. From 25 yards out, the Slavia Prague midfielder unleashed a sensational right-footed volley to beat Diogo Costa and stun the Portuguese contingent in Germany.

Only eight minutes later, Portugal was level. Bernardo Silva found Vitinha, who sent a cross to the far post for Nuno Mendes. The Paris Saint-Germain man's header was parried away by Stanek, but right at Hranac, who put it into his own net.

The game once again opened up after the two teams exchanged goals. In the 82nd, West Ham's Tomas Soucek shot just wide from close range and couldn't believe he missed.

In the 87th, Portugal thought they had a dramatic winner. After Ronaldo's header was stopped from close range, Liverpool's Diogo Jota was in the right place to head over the line, but the celebrations ended quickly as Ronaldo was ruled offside in the buildup.

But it was the son of Sergio Conceicao who would play hero.

Coming on in the 90th, the Porto winger poked home past Stanek when Pedro Neto's cross was knocked into his path at the goalmouth by Hranac.

Both teams return to action on Saturday with Portugal set to meet Turkiye and Czechia facing Georgia.

Turkiye claimed a 3-1 win over Georgia in Group F's opening match earlier on Tuesday.