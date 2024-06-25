After earning their first point at a major tournament, Georgia will need an upset victory over Portugal, who are already confirmed as Group F winners, to advance at UEFA Euro 2024.

Georgia, the only team making their debut at this year’s European Championship, opened with an exciting 3-1 loss against Türkiye, before scoring first, but not being able to hold the lead in a 1-1 draw with Czechia.

Now they face the Group F giants needing three points to secure their place in the knockout stages.

"Portugal are a fantastic team, with a lot of top players, but even if we only have a small chance to qualify, all my players and me will dream about that until the very end.,” said Georgia head coach Willy Sagnol. “Just to be here is a big deal for us: it means a lot. Before the competition, if someone said we could still have a chance to qualify going into the last match, I would have taken that in a heartbeat. But it's only natural to want more now."

Georgia is trying to become the first team to make the playoff round in their debut European Championship since the trio of Wales, Iceland and Northern Ireland advanced at UEFA Euro 2016.

"Not everybody was sure that we could do something here, but we are,” said Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. “And as long as we have even a one per cent chance, we will put all our strength into playing here, to add new chapters to our history."

Wales made it all the way to the semifinals in France before they lost to eventual champion Portugal.

At this year’s tournament, Portugal will be trying to complete a perfect group stage before playing their first elimination game in the Round of 16.

"Our first goal has been achieved, but we use every moment of every game in order to get ready for the whole competition,” said Portugal midfielder Rúben Neves. “We will approach the next match in exactly the same way as we did the first two, trying to win, to improve and to reach the round of 16 better prepared than we are now."

Portugal drew all three of their round-robin games in 2016 and advanced as one of the best third place teams, before storming their way to the championship.

This time around with the Group F title secured, they will advance to face one of the third place qualifiers in the Round of 16.

"Securing first place is good because there are a lot of players in the dressing room who deserve to play,” said Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez. “We need to give them opportunities to show what they've got and create a competitive environment in the team during the tournament."