Georgia vs. Czechia: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Czechia gave Portugal a scare but couldn't hold on as they lost 2-1 in their opener on Tuesday.

Lukas Provod sent Czechia into a frenzy by scoring in the 62nd minute to take a brief 1-0 lead.

However, Portugal tied the game on an own goal by defender Robin Hranac then took the lead in second half stoppage time on a goal from Francisco Conceicao.

Czechia entered the tournament ranked 36th in the FIFA World Ranking, but have had success in the past, including a bronze medal in 2004 and a silver in 1996. They also won in 1976 while competing as Czechoslovakia.

The team looks to build upon a quarter-finals exit in two of the last three tournaments, with Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick one of the headliners in the lineup.

Georges Mikautadze score the lone goal for Georgia on Tuesday when they fell 3-1 to Turkiye to open their tournament.

Georgia is making their first appearance at the European Championship.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the star of the lineup, and is one year removed from earning MVP honours as a member of Napoli's title run in the Italian League.

Georgia won their only tune-up game in June - a 3-1 victory over Montenegro on June 9.

