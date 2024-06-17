Germany vs. Hungary: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

UEFA Euro 2024 continues as Germany looks to build on their opening win as they take on Hungary on Wednesday.

Germany scored early and often against Scotland, winning 5-1 to open the tournament on Friday in front of their home fans.

Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug, and Emre Can all scored for Germany while the only blemish was an own goal off defender Antonio Rudiger to snap the shutout.

Hosting this year's tournament, Germany enters play as a favourite once again despite a group round exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell has picked Germany to win the tournament on home soil, which would be their first major title since winning the World Cup in 2014.

Hungary is coming off a 3-1 loss to Switzerland on Saturday with Barnabas Varga as the lone goal scorer.

The Magyarok are arguably enjoying it’s most successful period since the “Mighty Magyars” led by Ferenc Puskas in the 1950s. The Hungarians got a brace from Varga in their final tune-up to beat Israel 3-0. They placed 20th at the Euro’s in 2020, failing to make it out of the group stage.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Germany vs. Hungary

You can watch Germany vs. Hungary, along with every game at UEFA Euro 2024, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Wednesday, June 19

Pregame Start Time: 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: Noon ET/9: a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.



Odds for Germany vs. Hungary

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Germany: -330

Draw: +480

Hungary: +800