Copa America is set to touch down on American soil for the first time next summer, with the tournament's draw set for Thursday night in South Beach on TSN.

Watch and stream the 2024 Copa America Draw at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT with pre-draw coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

New to the tournament in 2024 is the expansion to include six teams from North America's CONCACAF, joining 10 countries from South America's CONMEBOL.

The event will also be held outside of South America for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1916.

Play will take place across 14 cities in the United States, with semifinal action heading to New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 9 and Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on July 10.

The tournament finale will be played at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on July 14.

Reigning tournament and World Cup champions Argentina and Lionel Messi have been placed in Group A, while Mexico (B), USA (C), and Brazil (D) round out the remaining groups.

Canada's Copa America fate is still to be determined. The team can qualify for the tournament by beating Trinidad and Tobago in March.

How to watch 2024 Copa America Draw

When: Thursday, December 7

Pre-Draw Show: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Draw: 7:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. PT

Post-Draw Show: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.