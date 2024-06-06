How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Italy looks to defend its title as the UEFA Euro 2024 is set to begin from Germany on June 14.

The tournament begins with host Germany taking on Scotland at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and continues with three games a day throughout the round-robin.

There's no shortage of must-see contests in the first week of the tournament including:

Serbia vs. England – 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on June 16

Austria vs. France – 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on June 17

Portugal vs. Czechia – 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on June 18

Poland, Georgia and Ukraine locked up the final three spots after a dramatic end to qualifying for the tournament. Poland will face the Netherlands in their first game on the morning of June 16, Romania will face Ukraine on June 17 and Georgia will face Turkiye on June 18.

Italy begins their quest defend their 2020 Euro crown when they take on Albania on June 15 at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT as they share Group B with Spain, Croatia and Albania. The Gli Azzuri will battle Spain on June 20 at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT and wrap up their round robin with a date with Croatia on June 24 at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT.

Here are the full Groups throughout the tournament:

Group A:

Germany

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Group B:

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C:

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D:

Poland

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E:

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

Ukraine

Group F:

Turkiye

Georgia

Portugal

Czech Republic

The tournament takes place throughout Germany with games being played in Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Stuttgart, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Leipzig, and Dusseldorf.

Euro 2024's knockout stage begins with the Round of 16 from June 29 to July 2 while the quarter-finals takes place on July 5 and 6.

The semifinals will take place on July 9 and 10 and the final can be seen live from Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.



