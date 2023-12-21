Could a Canada winger be headed to Serie A?

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Inter is looking to sign Tajon Buchanan from Club Brugge on loan with an option to buy in the January window.

Buchanan, 24, is in his third season in Belgium. His current contract runs through 2025 and Di Marzio notes he's unlikely to extend it any further.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Buchanan has two goals and two assists in 12 league matches this season.

Inter is hopeful of getting a deal done in the €7-8 million range, but face competition from other clubs for Buchanan's services including Manchester City.

Internationally, the Syracuse product has been capped 35 times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.