Toronto FC coach John Herdman says Italian star Lorenzo Insigne is expected to miss six weeks with a hamstring injury.

A distraught Insigne hobbled off in first-half stoppage time of last Saturday's 2-0 win over visiting Atlanta, trying not to put weight on his right leg, after pulling up in the Atlanta penalty box on what seemed an innocuous play.

Herdman said experts in Canada, England and Italy had studied Insigne's MRI, calling the news "a huge blow for us."

The 32-year-old Italian played in just 20 of 34 league games last season and Toronto looked to limit his minutes early this season in a bid to keep him healthy.

He has scored twice this season, both game-winners that were named the MLS goal of the week.

Toronto (3-1-1) hosts Sporting Kansas City (1-1-3) on Saturday. A win and Toronto matches its wins total from last season when it finished last in the league at 4-20-10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.