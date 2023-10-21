NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Jacob Murphy scored an early goal and set up two others as Newcastle routed Crystal Palace 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sandro Tonali came on as a second-half substitute for Newcastle. The 23-year-old Italy midfielder is facing a lengthy ban as part of a betting investigation in his home country.

Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson also netted at St. James' Park as the Magpies extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games — four of them shutout victories.

Murphy's lob — possibly an intended cross — went over goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and inside the far post in the fourth minute. The winger then crossed for Gordon to fire home shortly before the break.

Newcastle went into halftime 3-0 ahead after defender Marc Guehi misplayed a ball, allowing Longstaff to collect it and score in stoppage time.

Wilson completed the scoring in the 66th when he caught up to Murphy's long, curling pass from the right side and beat Johnstone.

Newcastle is unbeaten in eight games in all competitions.

Mid-table Palace has won just one of its past five league matches.

___

