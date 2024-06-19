Jamal Musiala became the first player at UEFA Euro 2024 with two goals as his 22nd-minute marker has Germany up 1-0 on Hungary at the half in Group A action from Stuttgart.

It only took 15 seconds for Hungary to pressure Germany more than Scotland did in all 90 minutes.

From the opening kick-off, miscommunication between Antonio Rudiger and Joshua Kimmich allowed Barnabas Varga in alone, but Manuel Neuer read the play quickly and raced off of his line to dispossess.

Germany had chances in quick succession just past the 10-minute mark. In the 11th, Kai Havertz outmuscled Bendeguz Bolla to get in alone on Peter Gulasci, who came off of his line to cut the angle and deal with the quick shot. Then on the subsequent corner, Germany employed some trickery. Toni Kroos's deep ball was one-timed by Robert Andrich and earmarked for the net if not for the late intervention by Bolla.

In the 18th, Germany almost completed a fine team play for an opener. Using the run of Ilkay Gundogan as a dummy, Jamal Musiala found Havertz in the area, but the Arsenal man's feed to Gundogan was too heavy and a good chance went for naught.

Minutes later, Musiala got his goal. Gundogan ran into the area, making contact with Willi Orban in the process. With Gulasci off of his line to deal with the danger, the ball fell to Musiala to hammer home. Despite protests from Hungary for a foul on Gundogan, a good goal was given.

Hungary responded well to falling behind. After winning a free kick from a dangerous position, a terrific effort from Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai forced a fine diving save out of Neuer in the 28th. Shortly thereafter, Andrich was caught ball-watching and that allowed for another chance for Szoboszali that was dealt with by a perfectly timed block by Jonathan Tah.

But the closing stages of the half saw more pressure from Germany. A promising run by Musiala ended when he was adjudged to have fouled his marker. Then, off of another Kroos corner, Varga almost turned the ball into his own net, but his header cleared the far post. In the 44th, Musiala came close again, but his hard drive went into the side netting.

Hungary had their best chance at the death. Off of a Szoboszlai free kick, Roland Sallai put the ball into the Germany net, but it was ruled off for offside.