Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez was named the best player at the 2024 Copa America despite his team falling in the final.

Rodriguez, 33, recorded a goal and six assists to lead Colombia to the Copa America final. His six assets helped him break Argentina superstar Lionel Messi's mark of five assists for the most in tournament history.

The 5-foot-11 forward's performance was a highlight for Colombia after he had disappointing stings with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton, and other European clubs

Rodriguez has played the last two years with São Paulo of Serie A