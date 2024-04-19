Sir Jim Ratcliffe's overhaul at Old Trafford continued on Friday with the appointment of Jason Wilcox as Manchester United's technical director.

It's a return to the city for Wilcox who spent nearly seven years as academy director of Manchester City from 2017 to 2023. Most recently, Wilcox had been serving as director of football at Southampton.

As a player, Wilcox received three England caps and made 273 Premier League appearances over 13 seasons with Blackburn Rovers and Leeds. A winger, Wilcox won the 1995 Premier League title with Blackburn.

The 53-year-old Wilcox becomes Ratcliffe's second major appointment since he and his INEOS Group purchased 25 per-cent share and controlling football interest of the Red Devils in December. United poached City's chief football operations officer Omar Berrada to become its new chief executive officer in January. Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is also still expected to join United in the same role once compensation between the two clubs can be agreed upon with Ashworth currently on gardening leave.