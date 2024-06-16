Forward Junior Hoilett has been ruled out of Canada’s Copa America roster after he sustained a lower-body injury in training.

“Junior Hoilett sustained a lower-body in training that has ruled him out for Copa América selection,” Canada Soccer said.

The 34-year-old will be replaced by CF Montreal centre-back Joel Waterman, who played 90 minutes in CF Montreal’s scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch named his full squad for Copa America on Saturday afternoon, ahead of the team’s tournament opener against Lionel Messi and Argentina on Thursday. It is the country’s first appearance at Copa America.

"This is obviously about us trying to perform to our best in Copa America but I need to get to know a wide group of players so that I can understand exactly who from a personality perspective and player perspective fits in to what we're trying to build here," Marsch said Saturday of his roster selection.

Canada Copa America Roster

Goalkeepers: Maxime Crépeau, Portland Timbers (MLS); Thomas McGill, Brighton and Hove Albion (England); Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United (MLS).

Defenders: Moïse Bombito, Colorado Rapids (MLS); Derek Cornelius, Malmö FF (Sweden); Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany); Luc de Fougerolles, Fulham (England); Kyle Hiebert, St. Louis City SC (MLS); Alistair Johnston, Celtic (Scotland); Richie Laryea, Toronto FC (MLS); Kamal Miller, Portland Timbers (MLS); Joel Waterman (MLS).

Midfielders: Ali Ahmed, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Mathieu Choinière, CF Montréal (MLS); Stephen Eustáquio, FC Porto (Portugal); Ismaël Koné, Watford (England); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Samuel Piette, CF Montréal (MLS); Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC (MLS).

Forwards: Theo Bair, Motherwell (Scotland); Tajon Buchanan, Inter Milan (Italy); Jonathan David, LOSC Lille (France); Aberdeen (Scotland); Cyle Larin, RCD Mallorca (Spain); Liam Millar, FC Basel (Switzerland); Tani Oluwaseyi, Minnesota United (MLS); Jacen Russell-Rowe, Columbus Crew (MLS)