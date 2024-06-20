SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Rodriguez scored on a header in the 72nd minute and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to five straight games with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Evander also scored for the Timbers (6-7-6). Earthquakes goalkeeper Jacob Jackson, making his first start of the season, failed to clear the ball and Evander took advantage, gaining control and scoring his eighth of the season in the 22nd minute.

Paul Marie scored for the Earthquakes (3-13-2), who are winless in seven straight matches and sit in last place in the Western Conference.

Marie pulled the Quakes even in the 50th minute with a hard strike from the top of the box into the upper corner. He came into the game as a substitute in the first half when Carlos Akapo left with an injury.

Cristian Espinoza had two chances for the Earthquakes in stoppage time, but his first sailed just over the crossbar and his second narrowly missed at the near post.

The Earthquakes were without midfielder Carlos Gruezo, who is playing for Ecuador in the Copa America. Ecuador opens the tournament on Saturday against Venezuela at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.

The Timbers have three players on Copa America rosters. Maxime Crepeau and Kamal Miller will play for Canada, which opens against defending champion Argentina on Thursday night in Atlanta. Defender Miguel Araujo is playing for Peru, which faces Chile on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

