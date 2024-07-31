Jurgen Klopp has once again distanced himself from the England vacancy.

The former Liverpool boss was speaking at the International Coaches' Congress in Wurzburg, Germany.

"At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs," Klopp said. "No club, no country. England? That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said I'll make an exception for you."

The 57-year-old Klopp left Anfield after nine years in the spring. During his time with the Reds, Klopp won a Premier League title, two League Cups, an FA Cup and a Champions League title.

Upon leaving the job, Klopp said he intended to take a sabbatical, but said on Wednesday that he didn't rule out not coming back at all.

“Will it be coaching again?" Klopp asked rhetorically. "I would actually rule that out at the moment. We’ll see how things look in a few months. Right now, nothing is coming through.”

A native of Stuttgart, Klopp previous spent time at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund with whom he led to back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012.

England is looking for a new manager with the resignation of Gareth Southgate after eight years following his resignation in the wake of England's 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final earlier this month.