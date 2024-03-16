SEATTLE (AP) — Kévin Cabral scored in the 88th minute to give the Colorado Rockies a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

The Sounders (0-2-1) were down to 10 players after Joshua Atencio was given a second yellow in the 57th minute. The tying goal came after Djordje Mihailovic's free kick to the upper right corner was saved by Andrew Thomas, only to have Cabral, who entered the game in the 78th, put in the rebound.

Seattle's goal came on Raúl Ruidíaz's penalty in the 11th minute after a handball by Keegan Rosenberry.

Stevens made seven saves including one on a penalty by Mihailovic after Rafael Navarro was fouled just inside the box by Jackson Regan.

Zach Steffen made two saves for Colorado (1-2-1).

Midfielder Albert Rusnak and defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade made their season debuts for the Sounders in the second half.

Seattle had won seven straight home matches against Colorado.

