The defeat in the final of Euro 2020 will be fresh in the minds of England when they host Italy at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday in Euro qualifying.

A win for the Three Lions will sew up top spot in Group C and earn a place in next summer's tournament.

The match will be contested in the same place that the Azzurri claimed the last Euro over England, 1-1 (3-2 on penalties), something that Kyle Walker hasn't forgotten.

"We fell short that night," the Manchester City right-back said. "Hopefully, we can get a little bit of payback."

The top two teams in each of the 10 groups qualify for the tournament with the three final teams decided by playoffs among the six best third-place teams. Germany has qualified automatically as hosts.

The Three Lions sit atop the group on 13 points, three clear of Italy in second with Ukraine also on 10 points in third, but with one more match played.

Euro qualifying wraps up with two more matchdays in November.