Leon, Lacasse lead Canadian women's soccer team past Mexico

MONTREAL — Adriana Leon and Cloé Lacasse scored in the second half to lift Canada to a 2-0 win over Mexico in a pre-Olympic women’s international soccer friendly Saturday.

Leon corralled a pass from Evelyne Viens in the 73rd minute before slotting a left-footed strike past Mexican goalkeeper Celeste Espino to open the scoring in front of 15, 319 fans on a sunny, 27 C afternoon at Saputo Stadium.

Lacasse made it 2-0 in the 86th by calmly placing the ball into the back of the net on a breakaway as Viens earned her second assist.

Canada improved to 23-2-3 all-time against Mexico. The ninth-ranked Canadian women went winless against No. 31 Mexico in their previous two meetings (0-1-1) in November 2021.

The two sides will meet for a rematch Tuesday at Toronto’s BMO Field to wrap up the "Summer Send-off Series."

Canada, which won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021, opens defence of its Olympic title July 25 against New Zealand.

Canada coach Bev Priestman named a 25-player squad for the two games against Mexico. Only 18 plus four alternates will travel to Paris for this summer’s Olympic Games.

Priestman selected a strong starting 11 that included captain Jessie Fleming. Jayde Riviere made her first outing for Canada this year after missing the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and SheBelieves Cup. The defender sustained an injury Feb. 4 playing for Manchester United.

Veteran midfielder Desiree Scott came on as a second-half substitute for her first appearance since November 2022 due to a knee injury.

Canada controlled most of the first half and had little trouble building up play and progressing up the field, but couldn’t find the finishing touch in the final third.

Ashley Lawrence connected with Leon on a dangerous cross two minutes into the match. Leon wasn’t able to get her attempt past Mexico’s defence.

In the 23rd minute, Janine Beckie cut inside for a strike towards goal that hit Leon. Jade Rose got on the end of a corner from Riviere in the 30th minute but her chance was blocked by Mexico's defence.

Mexico put some pressure on later in the half. Karla Nieto stripped Fleming of the ball deep in Canada’s half to put Mexico on the attack with numbers, but opted for a long-range shot easily denied by Sheridan.

The visitors had another chance in the 42nd when Diana Ordonez sent a header to the net that was cleared out of harm’s way by Vanessa Gilles with a scorpion kick.

In injury time, Beckie found a gap in Mexico's defence for a breakaway. After a heavy first touch down the right side, the forward slotted her shot just wide of the far post.

Canada continued its dominance into the second half. Lacasse centred a cross to fellow substitute Viens in the 60th minute for a chance. Viens then played the ball to Fleming, whose shot from outside the box went just wide.

Leon finally broke through with her fourth goal in her last four games for Canada. She's up to nine in eight games for her country this year.

Mexico nearly equalized as Nicole Perez blasted from the centre of the box in the 83rd only for Gilles to come up with another huge block.

Viens then sent Lacasse on a breakaway with a perfect pass and the forward put the game out of reach.

NOTES: Former national team player Diana Matheson, co-founder of the newly named Northern Super League, performed the ceremonial coin toss. The Canadian women’s professional league kicks off next April. … Olivia Smith was presented with the best young player trophy for her performance at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup before the match. Leon received the Golden Boot for her six goals at the tournament … Marie-Philip Poulin and six other players from Montreal’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team were in attendance.

