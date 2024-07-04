Lionel Messi starts for Argentina as they face Ecuador in the quarter-finals Thursday evening to kickoff the knockout stage at the 2024 Copa America.

Messi was listed as a game-time decision by Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, after he failed to appear in their group stage finale against Peru with a leg injury.

The 37-year-old is set to extend his record by making his 37th appearance at Copa America.

Argentina is attempting to defend their title and capture their 16th championship, which would break a tie with Uruguay for the most all-time.

Messi has yet to score for Argentina in this year’s tournament as they advanced out of Group A with a 3-0 record, scoring five times and not conceding in any of their matches.

Lautaro Martínez has four of Argentina's five goals in the competition.

Ecuador advanced to the quarter-finals after finishing second in Group B with a win and a draw in their three round-robin matches.