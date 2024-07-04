After being listed as a game-time decision, Lionel Messi started for Argentina against Ecuador in the quarter-finals at Copa America and his corner led to Lisandro Martinez’s opening marker as they lead 1-0 at halftime from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Messi swung the ball in and it was flicked on by Alexis Mac Allister to Martinez, who was wide open at the back post to head the ball into the net and break the deadlock in the 35th minute.

Argentina controlled 62 per cent of the possession in the opening 45 minutes of the game,

Ecuador had three shots, one on target, in the opening half of the game.

Moisés Caicedo had the best chance for Ecuador, but was not able to find a way to beat Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Argentina are attempting to defend the championship they won at the 2021 Copa America in Brazil.

Argentina’s Lautaro Martínez currently leads the tournament with four goals.

The winner of this match will meet the winner of the quarter-final between Canada and Venezuela in the semifinal round.