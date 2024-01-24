Liverpool advances to the English League Cup final after aggregate win over Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool will play Chelsea in a repeat of the 2022 English League Cup final after a 1-1 draw against Fulham secured a 3-2 aggregate win in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Carrying a 2-1 first-leg lead, Jurgen Klopp's team completed the job at Craven Cottage to set up the final at Wembley Stadium next month.

“We wanted to make sure we did the right things, Fulham played at home with a good atmosphere,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said. “We had to be ready to fight, we started the game very well and scored a good goal. We found a way and go to Wembley.”

Luis Diaz's 11th-minute strike proved decisive as Fulham evened the score on the night through Issa Diop's goal in the 76th.

It is a return to trophy contention for Liverpool after ending last season empty-handed and missing out on qualification for the Champions League.

It is a different story this term, with the Merseyside club currently leading the Premier League and still in contention in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Liverpool won the League Cup two years ago by beating Chelsea on penalties following a goal-less draw in the final.

The Reds completed a trophy double over Chelsea that season when they defeated the Londoners on penalties again in the FA Cup final following another 0-0 draw.

But Liverpool’s hopes of winning a quadruple in 2022 ended when it lost out on the Premier League title on the final day of the season and was beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

After enduring a slump last season, Klopp has rebuilt his team and is on another four-pronged trophy hunt.

Liverpool took control against Fulham after 11 minutes when Diaz collected Jarell Quansah’s long, diagonal pass, drove into the box and fired low past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

But a commanding position was put under pressure as Fulham mounted a determined response in the second half.

Andreas Pereira came close to an equalizer on the night when he hit the post from a narrow angle early in the second half.

The home team was level in the 76th after substitute Harry Wilson’s cross was converted from close range by Diop.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was then forced into action soon after as Wilson’s shot from distance had to be pushed away with a diving save.

