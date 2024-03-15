BERLIN (AP) — Loïs Openda grabbed a brace as Leipzig turned on the style in the second half to crush Cologne 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Leipzig rose to fourth place, two points above Borussia Dortmund, which plays Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Leipzig led after 15 minutes through Dutch forward Xavi but just three minutes later Sargis Adamyan scored his first Bundesliga goal in more than a year to equalize for Cologne.

Leipzig was dominant in the second half and put the result beyond doubt during a seven-minute burst.

Openda scored in the 63rd and 67th minutes and Amadou Haidara piled on to make it 4-1.

Yussuf Poulsen completed the rout eight minutes from time.

Belgian striker Openda has 19 goals this season, behind only Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy (21) and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane (30).

Cologne, which has won only once in its last 13 league games, remained third from bottom in the relegation playoff spot.

