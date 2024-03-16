WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Suárez scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and added another in the 85th minute, lifting Inter-Miami to a 3-1 victory over DC United on Saturday, despite the absence of Lionel Messi.

Messi was held out of Sunday's 3-2 MLS loss to Montreal and was subbed off early in the second half of Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup second leg. Messi is reportedly resting a right leg injury.

Suárez did not start on Saturday but subbed in at the 62nd minute. It took him only 10 minutes to connect on the go-ahead goal, scoring with a left-footed shot from close range to the bottom left corner. The goal was assisted by Leonardo Campana following a fast break.

Suárez struck again in the 85th minute when he left-footed a shot from the center of the box to the high center of the goal.

With Messi sidelined and Suárez not in the starting lineup, United took an early advantage. Jared Stroud scored when he delivered a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner in the 14th minute. The assist went to Mateusz Klich.

Inter Miami countered in the 24th minute on Leonardo Campana’s left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. The assist went to Federico Redondo.

D.C. United's Pedro Santos drew a red card in the final minute of regular time.

Drake Callender made six saves in goal for first-place Miami (3-1-1), and Alex Bono stopped four for United (1-0-3).

