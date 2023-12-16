BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Luton captain Tom Lockyer was responsive and taken to a hospital after collapsing on the field during the English Premier League match at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The game was abandoned soon after the 29-year-old Lockyer was carried away on a stretcher after about seven minutes of medical treatment as fans looked on with concern at Vitality Stadium.

The score was 1-1 at the time and referee Simon Hooper made the decision to abandon the game, with the clock having stopped in the 65th minute.

“We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital,” Luton said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.”

The club said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game” after seeing Lockyer collapse. They returned to the field later to applaud the supporters who stayed back and chanted Lockyer's name.

“We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time,” Luton said. “Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family.”

Lockyer, a center back who plays international soccer for Wales, fell to the grass without any other player near him.

Players from both teams were alert to the incident and called for help. Luton manager Rob Edwards also ran onto the field of play and appeared distressed.

It's the second time this year that Lockyer has collapsed during a game. He also did so against Coventry in the second-tier Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in May.

Luton took the lead in Saturday's game in the third minute through Elijah Adebayo before Dominic Solanke equalized in the 58th.

