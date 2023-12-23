Man United's scoring woes continue with loss at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United’s scoring woes continued in a 2-0 loss at West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus netting second-half goals.

United has now failed to score in its last four games in all competitions — that hasn't happened since 1992 — and in five of its last six matches. Rasmus Hojlund, the club’s $82 million offseason signing, was hauled off in the 57th minute as his Premier League drought extended to 14 games.

What United would give to have a player in the scoring form of Bowen, who exchanged passes with Lucas Paqueta and bundled in a finish — at the second attempt — past goalkeeper Andre Onana to give West Ham the lead in the 72nd minute with his 11th goal in the league this season.

Kudus then pounced on a mistake by Kobbie Mainoo before being played through by Paqueta to drive home the second goal in the 78th. It was the Ghana international's fourth goal in as many games.

The late goals spoiled a composed debut for United by 19-year-old defender Willy Kambwala, who was brought in to fix a center-back crisis and did little wrong alongside Jonny Evans — a player 16 years older.

It’s the issues at the other end of the field that are likely to be really worrying United manager Erik ten Hag after the team’s 13th defeat in 26 games in all competitions this season. United hasn't had that many defeats before Christmas since the 1930-31 campaign.

“In this moment, we are underperforming,” Ten Hag said. "There are reasons for it — we have many injuries, so the team will be better if the injured ones return. We have to be calm, stick together, stick to the plan, we have to do it together.”

United defender Luke Shaw was more blunt.

“This is Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Shaw said, "it’s not good enough. We know that and we have to dig deep, look ourselves in the mirror and question ourselves and go from there.”

With the win, West Ham moved ahead of United, which will be in eighth place for Christmas.

