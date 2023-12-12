Manchester United loses to Bayern Munich and crashes out of the Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United was eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday after a 1-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich.

Kingsley Coman scored in the 70th minute at Old Trafford to end the three-time European Cup winners' slim chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

A 12th defeat of the season in all competitions meant United could not even secure the safety net of a place in the Europa League after finishing bottom of Group A. Copenhagen advanced to the round of 16 behind group winner Bayern after beating Galatasaray 1-0.

That result meant even a United win would not have seen it advance to the next stage. And an embarrassingly early exit is the latest setback in a troubled campaign for manager Erik ten Hag.

Injury to Harry Maguire added to his concerns ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at leader Liverpool.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer