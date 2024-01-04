Report: United picks up Wan-Bissaka option
Manchester United have triggered a clause in Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford through 2025, BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports.
The 26-year-old South London native is in his fifth season with the Red Devils.
The right-back has made 14 appearances across all competitions this season.
Signed from boyhood club Crystal Palace in 2019 in a £50 million move, Wan-Bissaka has made 160 Premier League appearances for United, scoring twice.
Internationally, Wan-Bissaka has appeared for England at youth levels, but does not have a senior cap. He was reportedly approached by the Democratic Republic of Congo, for whom he briefly appeared for at a youth level, to play at this month's African Cup of Nations, but he declined interest.
United returns to action on Monday with a visit to Wigan in a third-round FA Cup tie.