SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Marcus Tavernier scored twice as Bournemouth beat Sheffield United 3-1 on Saturday for its third win in its last four Premier League games.

Justin Kluivert also netted at Bramall Lane to help the Cherries secure their first away win of the season and climb farther away from the relegation zone.

Bournemouth had beaten Newcastle 2-0 just before the international break. That followed a league loss to Manchester City and a victory over Burnley.

Tavernier opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Kluivert doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Tavernier made it 3-0 in the 51st when he got behind a defender and tapped in Adam Smith's cross at the back post.

Oliver McBurnie spared Sheffield a shutout when he scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Sheffield, which had a win and draw just before the international break, remains in the drop zone.

