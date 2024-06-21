Marseille sells forward Vitinha to Italian side Genoa

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Marseille sold forward Vitinha to Genoa on Friday after loaning him to the Italian side in the second half of last season.

Both clubs confirmed the transfer without elaborating. Sports daily L'Équipe said Genoa paid 16 million euros ($17.1 million) for the 24-year-old from Portugal.

Genoa is owned by 777 Partners, the financially troubled Miami-based investment firm whose prolonged attempted takeover of English Premier League club Everton collapsed this month.

However, Genoa has a star asset it is likely to cash in soon, Iceland forward Albert Gudmundsson. He has reportedly been targeted by Italian champion Inter Milan.

Vitinha cost Marseille a club-record 32 million euros ($34.2 million) when he signed from Braga in January 2023. But he managed only a paltry six goals in 43 games.

He netted two goals in nine appearances for Genoa, which finished in 11th place in Serie A last season. ___

