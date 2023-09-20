Mauro Biello will stay on as the interim manager of Canada Men's National Team until a new permanent one is hired, Canada Soccer announced on Wednesday.

Biello succeeded John Herdman who departed from the role to take over as manager of Toronto FC in late August.

"This is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I want to thank [interim general secretary] Jason [deVos] and the entire Canada Soccer board for their support and confidence," Biello said in a statement. "I am truly honoured to be able to take on this coaching role as we head into an important 2024 Copa América qualification period for our men’s program."

A 51-year-old native of Montreal, Biello served as head coach of the Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) for three seasons from 2015 to 2017 before becoming assistant head coach under Herdman in 2018.

A forward as a player, Biello was capped four times by Canada.

Canada Soccer also announced the appointment of Korn Ferry to lead the search for a permanent general secretary, a role the organization wants filled by year's end.

"Given Korn Ferry’s impressive global footprint and recent high profile placements within sport in Canada, we are pleased to be working with Korn Ferry and have full confidence in their capacity to immediately begin work required to fill such a critical role in our organization," president Charmaine Crooks said in a statement.

The appointment of a new manager will take place after the hiring of a general secretary.

Biello will first lead Canada in action on Oct. 13 when Canada takes on Japan in a friendly.