Netherlands vs. France: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Powerhouses collide as the Netherlands battle France at UEFA Euro 2024 on Friday in a battle for top spot in Group C.

The Netherlands are coming off a 2-1 victory over Poland that saw forward Woute Weghorst come off the bench in the 81st minute and score the winner two minutes later.

The Dutch entered the tournament as the No. 7 ranked team in the FIFA standings with strong aspirations at the tournament.

Their history at the European Championships includes four bronze medals (1976, '92, '00 and '04) as well as a lone championship in 1988.

The team suffered a heartbreaking defeat in penalty shots against eventual-champions Argentina in the quarter-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after Weghorst scored two late goals to force extra time.

France won their opening game of the tournament over Austria 1-0 with the lone goal coming off Austrian defender Max Wober in the 38th minute.

The French are trying to make a run at this year's tournament after finishing as the runners-up to Argentina in a classic final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe could miss the match against the Netherlands after breaking his nose during the team's opening match against Austria.

